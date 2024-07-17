Students leave Chittagong University dorms following UGC notice to vacate halls

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 12:47 pm

Students of Chittagong University leaving dorms. Photo: TBS
Students of Chittagong University (CU) have begun vacating their dormitories today (17 July) following the directive from the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) to keep all public and private universities closed. 

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing in the university's syndicate to decide whether the dormitories will be closed.

Even though the syndicate meeting is being held online from 10:30am, the students were already seen leaving their dorms in the morning. 

After the meeting, the syndicate will decide whether the university will be closed.

Speaking to the students who are leaving, it was found that fear and anxiety are prevalent regarding the death of a student in the anti-quota movement. 

They were leaving the dorms thinking that the university would decide based on the UGC's directive. 

Ashikur Rahman, a student from the 2020-21 academic year of the CSE department, said, "There have been no classes in July. The university is in a standstill. Meanwhile, a student was killed by the police in the anti-quota movement. We are all in a state of concern, so we are going home."

Meanwhile, some students of Dhaka University were also seen leaving their residential halls today after the UGC directive. 

Students of Dhaka University leaving dorms. Photo: TBS
The UGC on 16 July declared that all public and private universities across the country will remain closed until further notice.

The announcement was made after violent clashes between quota protesters and police, BCL, and Jubo League.

