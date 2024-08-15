Students gather at Shahbagh for Anti-Discrimination Movement's 'Resistance Week'

Students started gathering at Shahbagh at 10am following the previously announced "Resistance Week" programme by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

As of 11am today students were seen assembling near the Shahbagh Police traffic box.

During this time, a protest rally was brought out from Dhaka University under the leadership of one of the movement's coordinators, Sarjis Alam, and it took position in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.

However, traffic at the Shahbagh intersection remained normal till writing the report around 11am.

During this time, one of the movement's coordinators, Hasnat Abdullah, said, "Our programmes on the streets will continue until our four demands are met."

Sarzis Alam said, "In the past 16 years, even if a single pillar has been constructed anywhere, the credit has been given to Sheikh Hasina. Then, for all the brothers and sisters who have been killed in this country, whether named or unnamed, accounted for or unaccounted for, the credit also goes to the murderer Hasina. In this Bangladesh of equality, we want justice for that murderer Hasina as well, a justice that is not one-sided. We are advocating for fairness, even for the killer."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Discrimination Cultural Alliance held a gathering near the flower shops at Shahbagh. During this time, the protestors engaged in songs, poetry, and drama performances as part of their movement.