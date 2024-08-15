Students gather at Shahbagh for Anti-Discrimination Movement's 'Resistance Week'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:41 pm

Related News

Students gather at Shahbagh for Anti-Discrimination Movement's 'Resistance Week'

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 01:41 pm
Students gathering at Shahbagh at 10am on 15 August. Photo: TBS
Students gathering at Shahbagh at 10am on 15 August. Photo: TBS

Students started gathering at Shahbagh at 10am following the previously announced "Resistance Week" programme by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

As of 11am today students were seen assembling near the Shahbagh Police traffic box.

During this time, a protest rally was brought out from Dhaka University under the leadership of one of the movement's coordinators, Sarjis Alam, and it took position in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, traffic at the Shahbagh intersection remained normal till writing the report around 11am.

During this time, one of the movement's coordinators, Hasnat Abdullah, said, "Our programmes on the streets will continue until our four demands are met."

Sarzis Alam said, "In the past 16 years, even if a single pillar has been constructed anywhere, the credit has been given to Sheikh Hasina. Then, for all the brothers and sisters who have been killed in this country, whether named or unnamed, accounted for or unaccounted for, the credit also goes to the murderer Hasina. In this Bangladesh of equality, we want justice for that murderer Hasina as well, a justice that is not one-sided. We are advocating for fairness, even for the killer."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Discrimination Cultural Alliance held a gathering near the flower shops at Shahbagh. During this time, the protestors engaged in songs, poetry, and drama performances as part of their movement.

Top News

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / Student Movement / protest in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

20h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

12m | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

47m | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

1h | Videos
Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

16h | Videos