Students' Federation of India condemns 'state atrocities' against quota protesters in Bangladesh

It also urged the Bangladesh government to address police brutality against peaceful protesters.

Students&#039; Federation of India (SFI). Photo: X (Twitter)
Students' Federation of India (SFI). Photo: X (Twitter)

The Students' Federation of India (SFI), an Indian left-wing student organisation, has condemned "state atrocities" carried out against students demonstrating in Bangladesh for quota reform in government jobs.

In a statement today (17 July), it also urged the Bangladesh government to address police brutality against peaceful protesters.

"We also request our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh to uphold the secular ideals and anti-imperialist legacy of the Liberation movement.

"The SFI stands in solidarity with the families of students who died in the recent police firings and clashes," reads the statement.

"Similar repression has occurred in India, and SFI demands an end to these atrocities and the initiation of discussions on quota reform with movement representatives," it added.

The SFI also stated that it supports freedom of expression and peaceful protest and opposes communalism throughout South Asia.

"We call for a united fight against imperialism and communalism, ensuring that the agitation respects the legacy of Bangladesh's liberation movement and prevents communal-imperialist nexus from gaining ground," it added.

Quota reform / Quota protest / India

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

