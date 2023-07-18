Students fall ill from tearshells thrown to control police-BNP clash in Bogura

About a hundred students of Yakubia School, Bogura fell ill due to smoke from tear-shells fired during the police-BNP clash in Bogura today.

The clash took place on Tuesday around 12:30pm at Yakubia Girls High School intersection in Bogura city. At that time, the police fired multiple tear shells to bring the situation under control.

As smoke covered the area, it entered the Yakubia School as well and students started experiencing burning eyes and some started having trouble breathing.

Photo: TBS

They were taken to Bogura's Mohammad Ali hospital immediately and were later sent home as the ailments subsided gradually, confirmed the hospital's Resident Medical Officer Shafiq Amin Kajal.

Ninth grader Sneha Akhter, who was lying on a hospital bed, said, "We were in our classroom when we heard loud sounds. Then the classroom was filled with smoke. Soon our eyes started burning and it was difficult to breathe. Later our teacher came and brought us to the hospital."

Khadija Begum, mother of seventh grader Afia, said that she came to the hospital after receiving news from the school.

"She got sick from tearshell fumes. And the doctors have put her on saline," she added.

Badrunnahar, a senior teacher at Yakubia School, said "Some of the girls started getting sick. I took them to the hospital. Later some other teachers, nannies also brought other girls to the hospital."

Ferdous Kabir, assistant head teacher of the school said, "First we took the students out of the classroom. Later, when their condition worsened, they were taken to the hospital. At least one hundred and fifty of our students got sick."

District BNP President Rezaul Karim Badsha along with other leaders and workers visited the students at the hospital after receiving the news.

Also, Bogura Sadar Member of Parliament and District Awami League General Secretary Ragebul Ahsan Ripu along with several leaders and workers also visited the hospital.

Photo: TBS

At around 12:30pm on Tuesday, a BNP march came to Yaqubia junction and entered Satmatha area. At that time the police stopped the procession from going to the party office via Satmatha. Leaders and workers of BNP became agitated due to this obstacle and started throwing sticks and bricks from behind the procession. Cocktails were also detonated during this time.

Police started charging batons to bring the situation under control. At one point, the police fired tear shells and rubber bullets when the clashes escalated. At least six policemen were injured in the clash.