Students demo against BCL programme on Buet campus

The students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) held a demonstration as some former leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) arranged a prayer and discussion session marking the National Mourning Day on its campus.

Former leaders of the ruling party student wing's Buet unit arranged a discussion and prayer seminar on the occasion of the upcoming National Mourning Day at the seminar hall of the institution's cafeteria around 5pm on Satruday.

The event was organised under BCL's banner and created discontent among the incumbent students.

The authorities banned political activities on campus after the death of a student, Abrar Fahad, following torture by the leaders and activists of BCL in one of the university's dormitories.

The protesting students, while reading out from a handout to the press, said that Bangladesh lost Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, on 15 August, 1975.

By following his ideals, the students of Buet are constantly working to ensure a safe and terror-free learning environment and build Bangabandhu's "Sonar Bengal."

But with sadness, we have to accept that student politics, which once played the leading role in many social and political movements of the country, freed the people of Bangladesh from the hands of subjugation and gave birth to an independent nation, today is plagued by corruption and abuse of power, the Buet students added.

On 11 October, 2019, Buet banned all sorts of political organisations and their activities on the campus, days after Abrar Fahad, a student of the institution, was tortured to death by BCL leaders and activists on 7 October, 2019.