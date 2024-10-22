Students demand 29 July to be recognised as ‘Road Safety Day’

Students have urged the interim government to declare 29 July as the "National Road Safety Day", in line with the safe road movement that was initiated on the date in 2018.

The demand was made by a group of students today, who gathered and chanted slogans during a programme that was being held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka as part of this year's National Road Safety Day celebrations.

The programme was organised by the Road Transport and Highways Department under the theme "Pledge of the students, safe roads for all."

Earlier in 2017, following a long-standing call from the "Nirapod Sarak Chai" movement, a cabinet meeting decided to designate 22 October as National Road Safety Day. Since then, various organisations have held programmes to commemorate the day in addition to government initiatives.

While pressing for their demands, Sayanur Rahman, a student, said, "In light of the refreshed leadership that emerged after the massive student movement and the departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, we are demanding for a new Road Safety Day as tribute to the historic safe road movement that was initiated on 29 July, 2018, following a tragic accident involving two students."

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, who was present at the programme, expressed his interest in the students' demands. He stressed the government's dedication to reducing road accidents, calling it a humanitarian issue.

Mentioning the recent Badda road accident that claimed the life of a promising student, Tasneem Jahan, Fouzul Kabir said, "Immediate actions were taken in response to the accident, which included cancelling the route permit of the involved bus, suspending its registration, and taking action against those responsible. The case is currently underway at the Badda police station."

Tasneem Jahan's father attended the event, where he was given compensation by the government for his loss.

The adviser said, "The government is providing the maximum compensation allowed by law, which included five lakh taka for Tasneem and one lakh for her injured sister."

While acknowledging that no amount of money could make up for the loss of life, Fouzul emphasised that the compensation was a gesture recognising the government's failure to ensure road safety.