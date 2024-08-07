Students control traffic, monitor markets in Cumilla

Students in Cumilla help controlling traffic on Wednesday (7 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

About a thousand students have taken to the streets of Cumilla district to help restore order in the traffic system, with over 500 volunteers working within the city alone.

Their efforts extend beyond traffic management to include market monitoring.

Today (7 August), these young volunteers were seen actively engaged in traffic control at various intersections including Tomcham Bridge, Kandirpar, Rajganj, Chawkbazar, Rani Bazar, Racecourse, and Shashongachha, our correspondent reports.

Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

Equipped with whistles and makeshift traffic batons, they directed pedestrians and vehicles, urging citizens to use sidewalks where available. Despite heavy traffic, their organised approach prevented congestion.

Alongside the student volunteers, Ansar members were also deployed to assist with traffic control. Notably, female students were also taking on traffic management roles, demonstrating a strong sense of civic duty.

Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

Sumaiya Akhtar, a student of Cumilla Victoria College who was controlling traffic at Kandirpar, said, "I feel very good contributing in this way. My parents are encouraging me in this work."

Meanwhile, Rafsan Jani from Chandina's Redwan Ahmed Degree College was actively involved in traffic control at Chawkbazar.

Rafsan said, "We started by monitoring the market in the morning and then shifted our focus to easing traffic congestion."

Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

He said their team in Chawkbazar comprised 35 students, part of a larger contingent of over 500 volunteers working in the city and more than 1,000 across the district.

Humayun Kabir, a CNG auto-rickshaw driver from Bibi Bazar, praised the students' efforts, saying, "The absence of traffic congestion and extortion is a dream come true for us."