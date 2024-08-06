Students control traffic, clean Parliament premises

Students took up the responsibility of conducting traffic signals in an endeavour to maintain law and order on the streets. Photo: TBS

A day after the Awami League government was overthrown in the face of a mass uprising led by students, the youth have now taken to the streets to control the traffic situation across Dhaka in absence of traffic police.

Youths were also seen taking part in cleaning the National Parliament premises this morning (6 August).

A day of unrest in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's ouster left many state establishments vandalised.

There was a lack of police presence on the streets since this morning after the curfew was relaxed at 6am.

Some of the students were seen asking motorbike riders to wear helmets. They were also seen directing rickshaw pullers to obey traffic rules.