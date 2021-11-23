Students call off demo for ‘half pass’ following assurance from State Minister Murad

Students in Dhaka, demonstrating for a 'half pass' or 50% discount on local buses, have called off their protest following assurance from State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Md Murad Hassan.

"The ongoing movement for half bus fare is logical.

"I will talk to the authorities concerned regarding their demands," The state minister said while expressing solidarity with the students.

Meanwhile, during a sit-in protest in Bakshibazar, college students gave the authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to meet their demands.

Their demands include, half fare on buses and ensuring the safety of female students.

They also urged the government to immediately issue a gazette notification in this regard.

Students in the capital first started to stage demonstrations demanding half bus fares from 18 November, when they blocked roads in the Nilkhet and New Market areas.

Since then students have been carrying on their movement in some areas of the capital every day, and have reportedly vandalised some 30 buses so far.

Bus owners, however, have been reluctant in agreeing to halve bus fares.

Meanwhile, the Passengers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh has termed the half bus fare a student right.

The government has directed authorities concerned to take the issue seriously and to undertake proper measures.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Later, the government - following a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and transport owners on Sunday – increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.