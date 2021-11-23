Students call off demo for ‘half pass’ following assurance from State Minister Murad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:36 pm

Related News

Students call off demo for ‘half pass’ following assurance from State Minister Murad

Students give 48-hour ultimatum for their demands to be met

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:36 pm
Photo: Fardus Mobarak/TBS
Photo: Fardus Mobarak/TBS

Students in Dhaka, demonstrating for a 'half pass' or 50% discount on local buses, have called off their protest following assurance from State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Md Murad Hassan.

"The ongoing movement for half bus fare is logical. 

"I will talk to the authorities concerned regarding their demands," The state minister said while expressing solidarity with the students.

Meanwhile, during a sit-in protest in Bakshibazar, college students gave the authorities a 48-hour ultimatum to meet their demands.

Their demands include, half fare on buses and ensuring the safety of female students.

They also urged the government to immediately issue a gazette notification in this regard.

Students in the capital first started to stage demonstrations demanding half bus fares from 18 November, when they blocked roads in the Nilkhet and New Market areas. 

Since then students have been carrying on their movement in some areas of the capital every day, and have reportedly vandalised some 30 buses so far.

Bus owners, however, have been reluctant in agreeing to halve bus fares.

Meanwhile, the Passengers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh has termed the half bus fare a student right.

The government has directed authorities concerned to take the issue seriously and to undertake proper measures.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on 3 November, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Later, the government - following a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and transport owners on Sunday – increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively.

Top News / Transport

Bangladesh / transport / Half Bus Fare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

23h | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

23h | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

23h | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’