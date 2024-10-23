Students block Science Lab intersection demanding formation of independent university

Bangladesh

UNB
23 October, 2024, 01:50 pm
23 October, 2024

Students from seven colleges affiliated with the Dhaka University (DU) block the busy Science Lab intersection on 23 October 2024. Photo: Collected
Students from seven colleges affiliated with the Dhaka University (DU) have blocked the busy Science Lab intersection in the capital, bringing all traffic in the area to a standstill.

The demonstration, which began around 12:30pm, followed a march from Dhaka College, where protesters demanded the formation of an independent university.

The students have taken to the streets in protest, calling for their three-point demand to be met within 24 hours.

Their demands are: Immediate formation of a commission to establish a university for the seven affiliated colleges, the commission must draft a proposal within 30 days, outlining the next steps, Dhaka University must ensure that no session jams occur until the new university is established, the protest follows a similar demonstration earlier in the week, during which the students blocked Science Lab and Nilkhet intersections.

The colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women's College, Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College.

They also issued a 24-hour ultimatum and threatened to wage a tougher agitation programme.

The demand for an independent university stems from the students' dissatisfaction with the existing affiliation system.

