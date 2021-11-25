Students block roads in Chattogram, police deny allegations of arrests

Students from different schools and colleges blocked roads in Chattogram city today demanding half pass in local buses.

They claim police arrested some students; however, the police have denied such claims.

The students protested in the 2 no gate area of the city around 1 pm on Thursday which created long traffic congestion on the road.

The protesting students said, "We are protesting for half fare on public transport. Police stopped us when we wanted to take out a procession. It is our democratic right to move for any demand. But the police charged baton on us and arrested some people including Saifur Rudra and Miraj Uddin."

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Arafatul Islam said, "They were protesting by blocking the road. Police removed them from there because their movement was obstructing the traffic. They are asked to move from the road. No one was arrested at the time."

