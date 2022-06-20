Students block road in Uttara as Ena bus hits a fellow

More than one hundred students today blocked House-Building intersection in the capital's Uttara after an Ena bus hit a fellow student of Milestone College.

A bus of Ena Paribahan hit and injured a ninth grader of the college badly on Sunday. The student is in critical condition now.

Badrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Uttara Traffic Zone told TBS that students of the college have been demonstrating in Azampur area blocking Uttara-Airport road since 4:30pm demanding safe roads.

Due to the blockade, traffic jam has spread to Khilkhet as well.

Photo: Md Al-Amin/Traffic Alert

A series of public protests were held in Bangladesh from 29 July to 8 August in 2018 demanding road safety after deaths of two high school students in Dhaka. A bus, operated by an unlicensed driver, ran over them in Kuril area while racing to collect passengers.

Later on 24 November last year, Naeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was killed after being hit by a garbage vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Both incidents sparked countrywide students' protest demanding road safety.