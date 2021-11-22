Students block road in Mohammadpur demanding ‘half pass’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:12 pm

Related News

Students block road in Mohammadpur demanding ‘half pass’

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:12 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Students from different schools and colleges have blocked Mohammad bus stand road in the capital today demanding half pass in local buses.

The students blocked the road halting vehicular movement in the Mohammadpur bus stand intersection around 10:30am on Monday and staged a demonstration for ensuring "half pass" for students on local buses.

According to the students, many students who use this bus route every day are not being charged half fare while being treated badly for asking about it.

Earlier, the Passengers Welfare Association of Bangladesh issued a press release saying half bus fare is not just the demand of students and standing passengers, it is their right.

The association said fares are fixed considering that 70% of the bus would be full-on average, meaning the whole expense is borne by 70% of passengers.

On 20 November, the bus owners said they seek government assistance after students of different institutions vandalised a number of buses in the capital on Saturday morning.

The following day, RAB detained a bus driver and his helper over an alleged rape threat made to a female student of Begum Badrunnesa College after she offered half bus fare.

Top News

Students protest / Half pass / Half fare / Bus / Public transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan