Students block Rampura bridge over SSC examinee’s death in accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 11:19 am

Protesting students at Rampura bridge. Photo: Collected
Protesting students at Rampura bridge. Photo: Collected

Students of different educational institutions have blocked Rampura bridge in the capital protesting the death of SSC student Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in accident. 

Durjoy, a student of Rampura Ekramunnessa High School, was run over by an Anabil Paribahan bus on Monday night.

Durjoy was killed not even a week after another student of Notre Dame College was killed by being hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation in Gulistan on 24 November.

Monday (29 November) was his birthday. 

The protesting students shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim and safer roads for all. 

The police have seized the bus and detained its driver, Md Sohel, and helper, Chan Mia. 

However, Sohel was beaten by the mob following the incident. He has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Earlier, seven buses were torched by a mob at Rampura on Monday night after Mainuddin was killed.

Mainuddin was an SSC candidate and also a tea vendor at Rampura Bazar.

He was crossing the road when the bus ran over him and injured few others while fleeing the scene.

College student dead / road accident

