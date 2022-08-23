Students block Banani road in demand of half bus fare

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 01:55 pm
23 August, 2022, 03:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Students organised a sit-in on Kamal Ataturk Road in Banani in demand of half pass on buses today.

Students from several local colleges blocked the road stretching from Kakoli to Gulshan-1 around 12pm on Tuesday (23 August) demanding half bus fare. 

Mujahid Hasan, one of the students who led the movement, said, "We have been demanding this for a long time. The buses plying on Gulshan, Banani, Notunbazar Road do not accept half fare from students. Instead, they demand Tk30 for two to two and a half kilometers. They misbehave if we want to pay half fare. 

"We have taken to the streets to actualize the demand for half bus fare. If the demand is not met, we will adopt stricter movements", he added.

Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic zone, said that around 1pm students moved to one side of the road to allow partial movement of vehicles.

Around 2pm, student representatives had a meeting with the concerned authorities of the Dhakar Chaka bus service in the office of the principal of the Bidyaniketan School and College. 

After being assured of keeping half bus fare the students retreated from the streets after 2:30pm.

When asked about this, Banani police station OC Noor-E-Azam Mia said that the students are standing on the road demanding half fare. 

"We have spoken to the bus authority. The buses are claiming that they charge half fare from the students. Still we are looking into the matter", said the OC.

Road Block / Half Bus Fare / Bus Fare Hike

