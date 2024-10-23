Students besiege court in Cox's Bazar over AL leader's bail in murder case, demand judge's removal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:44 pm

Related News

Students besiege court in Cox's Bazar over AL leader's bail in murder case, demand judge's removal

At around noon, protesters under the banner 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Cox’s Bazar' besieged the District and Session Judge Court premises

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:44 pm
Protesters under the banner &quot;Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Cox’s Bazar&quot; besieged the Cox&#039;s Bazar District and Session Judge Court premises on 23 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Protesters under the banner "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Cox’s Bazar" besieged the Cox's Bazar District and Session Judge Court premises on 23 October 2024. Photo: TBS

Protesting students besieged a court building in Cox's Bazar today (23 October), demanding the removal of a judge for granting bail to a district Awami League leader in three cases, including one filed over a killing related to the July-August movement.

At around noon, protesters under the banner "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Cox's Bazar" besieged the District and Session Judge Court premises, reports our correspondent.

They protested against the bail of Masudul Haque Rashed, a former organisational secretary of Cox's Bazar, by the court's Judge Munshi Abdul Mozid yesterday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The protesters and a group of lawyers alleged that the judge is favouring the attackers in the student movement by granting them bail quickly.

They demanded the removal of the judge immediately.

According to court sources, Advocate Mohammad Jahangir was the lead lawyer for the accused. Cox's Bazar District Bar Association President Abul Kalam Siddique secured bail for Rashed.

Rashed was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion from Cox's Bazar Airport on the evening of 17 September. Subsequently, he was arrested in three cases.

On 4 August, during a procession of the student movement in the port city, a student was shot and killed.

On 17 August, Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Selim Mia filed a murder case in this regard.

Abul Kalam Siddique told The Business Standard, Rashed, who was shown arrested in the three cases, was not named in the FIR of those cases.

"Furthermore, the prison authorities informed the court in writing that Rashed was seriously ill. Considering all these factors, the court granted bail to Rashed under my custody. This was a part of the judicial process," he added.

Due to the protest, court proceedings were delayed today.

Top News

Awami League / Cox's Bazar / bail / protest / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

10m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos