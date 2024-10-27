Students begin selling essential commodities in Khulna

Students under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement started selling essential goods at fair prices in Khulna today (27 October), aiming to break the syndicate and restore comfort among the common people.

The students are selling goods, including vegetables, without profiting from the people at lower prices than those fixed by the syndicates in the local markets.

The initiative began at the city's Shibbari Square, Boyra Bazar Intersection, Notun Bazar Mor, Gallamari Hall Road Mor, Daulatpur Bus Stand Road and BIDC near Chitrali market.

The selling began at 6am and continued till 11am. Later, it will begin at 5pm and to continue till 8pm.

While visiting the City's Shibari Square this morning, this reporter witnessed poor people from different professions buying their necessary goods from the shops.

Shoppers noted that the prices are at least Tk5-12 cheaper per kilogram than the market rates.

Expressing satisfaction after purchasing vegetables, onions, and pulses at reasonable prices, Md Salam, a rickshaw puller, told BSS, "We don't have the capacity to buy essential goods from kitchen markets. I am passing hardship with five family members as I earn a little money by plying rickshaw."

At the fair-price stall set up by students, onions at Tk75, garlic at Tk215, green chilli at Tk150, medium-sized gourds at Tk 40, taro stalks at Tk40 and papayas at Tk20.

Talking to BSS, Muhibulla Muhib, coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, said this initiative aimed to stabilize essential commodity prices and break syndicates.

"Our initiatives will be continued until kitchen markets get stabled and freed from syndicates," he said, adding that farmers were not getting fair prices due to the middlemen.

"The recent surge of the prices of daily goods has put pressure on ordinary people, and realising the hardship, we took the initiative," he added.