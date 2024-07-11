Students are being instigated: State minister on anti-quota protest

A vested group is instigating students, said Public Administration State Minister Farhad Hossain.

"People who do not want betterment of the country are instigating the anti-quota protest," the minister told reporters during a press briefing at the Secretariat today (11 July).

He said, "There is nothing to hold protests about. Students can come to the court if they have something to say. The government wants the quota issue to be resolved smoothly."

The government is ready to do everything for the welfare of students after the issue of quota in government jobs was settled in court, said the minister while adding "Let the court resolve the issue in it's own way first, there will always be scope for discussion after that, said the minister."

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also urged students to leave the matter to the court.

When asked what the percentage of quota he thinks is ideal, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said, the court will decide on that.

"But I can say one fact. That is, in the 40th BCS, no women candidates were selected in the police cadre from 59 districts. And from 17 districts neither men nor women were selected," he added.

Participation of women decreased in the 40th, 41st and 43rd BCS. In the 38th BCS, an average of over 26% of those who entered the workforce were women. But the latter special BCS exams showed that of the total candidates only 19% were women.

Government and students at crossroads

Amid ongoing protests over the reform of the quota system in government jobs, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal urged students to accept the court's directive and return to their classes.

"The students should respect the court's decision and refrain from any actions causing public inconvenience," said Kamal.

About the question paper leak, the home minister said proper action will be taken against those involved in question paper leaks.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday (10 July) ordered a month-long status quo on the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed hope that the Supreme Court will take a "pragmatic decision" in the upcoming final hearing on the quota reform case in August.

"The Appellate Division has issued a four-week status quo on quota reform. I hope the court will take a pragmatic decision," Quader said.

On 5 June, the High Court ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.