Students again take the streets in Ctg after gunfire, attacks

After multiple rounds of gunfire and attacks, students have once again taken to the streets of New Market intersection area in Chattogram.

Around 5pm, when protesters attempted to march towards New Market intersection from WASA intersection, they were fired upon, our correspondents reported from the spot.

Subsequently, the students chased the AL men towards City College and Kalimandir intersection.

During this, the protesters also chased away the police.

Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, AL men and police had dispersed the protesters at New Market intersection after multiple rounds of gunfire and attacks.

Later, the dispersed students formed larger groups at WASA intersection, Tiger Pass intersection, and Lal Dighi, continuing their protests.

As of 6pm, at least 160 people were reported injured in the city, according to police and hospital sources.

Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, the director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said 132 people had been admitted to CMCH by 6pm.

"Most of them had gunshot wounds. Three critically injured patients were admitted to the ICU. Additionally, at least 30 others, including two female students, were admitted to various private hospitals," he added.

In response to the nationwide non-cooperation movement, the protests began around 10am at New Market intersection in Chattogram.

Pictures of Awami League and its affiliated organisation leaders and activists armed with weapons were found in the City College Road and Askar Dighi areas following the incidents of gunfire and attacks.