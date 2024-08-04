Students again take the streets in Ctg after gunfire, attacks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 08:46 pm

Related News

Students again take the streets in Ctg after gunfire, attacks

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 08:46 pm
Protesters gather at Chattogram&#039;s New Market intersection. Photo: TBS
Protesters gather at Chattogram's New Market intersection. Photo: TBS

After multiple rounds of gunfire and attacks, students have once again taken to the streets of New Market intersection area in Chattogram.

Around 5pm, when protesters attempted to march towards New Market intersection from WASA intersection, they were fired upon, our correspondents reported from the spot.

Subsequently, the students chased the AL men towards City College and Kalimandir intersection.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this, the protesters also chased away the police.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier in the day, AL men and police had dispersed the protesters at New Market intersection after multiple rounds of gunfire and attacks.

Later, the dispersed students formed larger groups at WASA intersection, Tiger Pass intersection, and Lal Dighi, continuing their protests.

As of 6pm, at least 160 people were reported injured in the city, according to police and hospital sources.

Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, the director of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said 132 people had been admitted to CMCH by 6pm.

"Most of them had gunshot wounds. Three critically injured patients were admitted to the ICU. Additionally, at least 30 others, including two female students, were admitted to various private hospitals," he added.

In response to the nationwide non-cooperation movement, the protests began around 10am at New Market intersection in Chattogram.

Pictures of Awami League and its affiliated organisation leaders and activists armed with weapons were found in the City College Road and Askar Dighi areas following the incidents of gunfire and attacks.

Top News

Chattogram / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos