Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab, demanding separate university

Students of 7 DU affiliated colleges block Science Lab intersection on 30 October 2024. Photo: TBS

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) have blocked the Science Lab intersection in the capital today (30 October) demanding a separate university.

Like the previous couple of days, they started the blockade around 11am, confirmed Jisanul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Dhanmondi zone).

The agitating students said they gave a 24-hour ultimatum yesterday (29 October), but relevant authorities did not pay attention. They said their protests will continue until demands are met.

Meanwhile, commuters are suffering due to heavy traffic jams caused by the road blockade. Vehicular movement has remained completely halted on the roads surrounding the Science Lab intersection.

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, in a statement issued today, said the government has already formed a committee with relevant experts to consider the demands of students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University.

He said the committee will prepare a report quickly within seven weeks.

"The problem started a few years ago with an ill-advised decision to take seven Dhaka colleges out of the purview of the National University and incorporate them into Dhaka University. As a result, problems have arisen on both sides of Dhaka University and the seven colleges, and the students of those seven colleges have suffered various difficulties and discrimination," said Wahiduddin Mahmud in the statement.

"The issues are complex and require at least some time to consider an appropriate solution," he added.