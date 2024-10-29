Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab, demanding separate university
Around 11:00 am, students gathered on the Dhaka College campus before moving to the streets and blocking the busy intersection
Students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked the Science Lab intersection around 12:15 pm today 29 October , calling for the establishment of an independent university for their institutions.
As a result of the protest, traffic through the Science Lab intersection has come to a standstill, according to eyewitnesses.
Around 11:00 am, students gathered on the Dhaka College campus before moving to the streets and blocking the busy intersection, eyewitnesses reported.
"For last 45 minutes students have been chanting slogans in demand of a separate autonomous university for the 7-affiliated colleges. Vehicular movement is halted at science lab intersection, senior police officials are also here," says Shah Mostafa Tarikuzzaman.
Assistant Commissioner of the Dhanmondi Zone, Shah Tariq Mostafa, told TBS that they're trying to encourage the students to return to their classes.
The demands include the immediate creation of a commission to establish a university for the seven affiliated colleges, a draft proposal from the commission within 30 days, and assurance from Dhaka University that no session delays will occur until the new university is established.