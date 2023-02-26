Student tortured at IU: Probe committee submits report

Bangladesh

UNB
26 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 02:44 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The five-member probe committee, which was formed to investigate the torture and humiliation of a student allegedly by a leader and some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League unit in Islamic university, submitted its report today.

The committee submitted the report to acting registrar at around 10:30am.

Debasish Sharma, member of the committee, said, "We have submitted the report. However, nothing can be said for the sake of investigation for now."

HM Ali Hasan, acting registrar of the university, said, "We will send the report to the vice-chancellor and High Court."

Fulpori Khatun, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was reportedly tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on February 12.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.

The BCL leader also threatened that she would release the video on social media if the student disclosed the matter to anyone, according to the complainant.

The student lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on February 14.

A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, with the High Court.

The HC on the same day ordered the accused to leave the hall and the university administration to look into the matter seriously, and submit a report in this regard within the next 10 days.

It also asked the deputy commissioner of Kushtia to form a three-member probe body to further investigate the incident, and submit a report within the next seven days.

