Student torture: IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for one year

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 04:49 pm

Related News

Student torture: IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for one year

UNB
15 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 04:49 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Islamic University authorities in Kushtia on Saturday expelled its five female students including a leader of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, for one year for their involvement in the torture and humiliation of a first-year student of Finance and Banking Department on the campus.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in the morning with IU Vice Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

The suspended students' are BCL university unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora, a student of the Statistics Department, activists Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan, both students of the Finance and Banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi of Fine Arts department, and Israt Jahan Mim of  Law Department of the university.

IU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor M Mahbubur Rahman, Treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, Proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, Acting Registrar HM Ali Hasan among others were present in the meeting.

Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad said the university authorities expelled Ontora and four of her associates from the campus for one year as per the university act.

Fulpori, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of BCL vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on 12 February.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.

On 14 February, the victim lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident.

Two probe bodies formed by the Islamic University authorities to look into the matter submitted their reports on 26 February.

The Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall administration expelled the accused on 27 February.

On 5 March, the university authorities suspended Ontora and four of her associates from the university as well as removed Shamsul Alam, the provost of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, from his post following the order of the High Court.

The university administration also allocated a seat to the female student of her choice in the Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall following the court order.

Top News

Islami University / Kushtia / expelled

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country