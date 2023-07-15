Student torture: IU expels 1 BCL leader, 4 activists for one year

The Islamic University authorities in Kushtia on Saturday expelled its five female students including a leader of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, for one year for their involvement in the torture and humiliation of a first-year student of Finance and Banking Department on the campus.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university's student disciplinary committee held on the campus in the morning with IU Vice Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.

The suspended students' are BCL university unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora, a student of the Statistics Department, activists Tabassum Islam and Maobiya Jahan, both students of the Finance and Banking department, Halima Khatun Urmi of Fine Arts department, and Israt Jahan Mim of Law Department of the university.

IU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor M Mahbubur Rahman, Treasurer Professor M Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, Proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, Acting Registrar HM Ali Hasan among others were present in the meeting.

Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad said the university authorities expelled Ontora and four of her associates from the campus for one year as per the university act.

Fulpori, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of BCL vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on 12 February.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.

On 14 February, the victim lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident.

Two probe bodies formed by the Islamic University authorities to look into the matter submitted their reports on 26 February.

The Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall administration expelled the accused on 27 February.

On 5 March, the university authorities suspended Ontora and four of her associates from the university as well as removed Shamsul Alam, the provost of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, from his post following the order of the High Court.

The university administration also allocated a seat to the female student of her choice in the Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall following the court order.