Student torture at IU: BCL leader, 4 activists expelled from dormitory

Bangladesh

UNB
27 February, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Student torture at IU: BCL leader, 4 activists expelled from dormitory

UNB
27 February, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 05:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A leader and four activists of Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student organisation of ruling Awami League, have been expelled from Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on Monday as the hall authorities found their involvement in the assault on a fresher of the university.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the hall administration with its provost Professor M Shamsul Islam in the chair in the afternoon.

Those expelled from the hall are IU BCL unit vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora of Statistics Department, her cohorts-Tabassum and Maobiya of Finance and Banking Department, Halima Khatun Urmi of Fine Arts Department and Ishrat Jahan Mim of Law Department.

Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall provost Professor Shamsul Islam told UNB that they expelled Shanjida and four others as the probe body formed by the hall administration found their involvement in torturing Fulpari Khatun, a student of Finance and Banking Department of the university.

Fulpori, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and humiliated by Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on February 12.

The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members the next day.

The BCL leader also threatened that she would release the video on social media if the student disclosed the matter to anyone, according to the complainant.

The student lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on February 14.

Two probe bodies were formed by the Islamic University authorities and the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall administration after the victim's complaints to them.

The probe bodies submitted their probe reports to the university administration on Sunday.

A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, with the High Court.

The Kushtia district administration, meanwhile, formed a three-member inquiry committee, led by additional district magistrate ANM Abujar Gifari, and asked it to submit the inquiry report within seven days following a High Court order on February 20.

Top News

Islamic University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

8h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

7h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

6h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

6h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover