Student survives after falling under moving train in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:04 pm

Related News

Student survives after falling under moving train in Dhaka

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 08:04 pm
Student survives after falling under moving train in Dhaka

A student fell under a train in the capital's Tejgaon area but still managed to come back alive.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday (24 May), showing the boy lying down between the railway lines as the train moved above him.

As it was a freight car, it was going a bit slow and took a lot of time to stop at the station.

After the train stopped, the boy was safely pulled out from the tracks.

Apurbo Hasan, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon police station, said the student fell on the railway track at the Tejgaon station area in the afternoon and he was rescued without any severe injury. 

"He got some bruises on his right leg and took primary treatment at a nearby pharmacy. Locals told him to stay calm and lie down while the train was crossing above him, and pulled him out of the tracks after the train stopped," he added.

Top News

train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

35m | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

7h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

1h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

25m | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

9h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss