Student survives after falling under moving train in Dhaka

A student fell under a train in the capital's Tejgaon area but still managed to come back alive.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday (24 May), showing the boy lying down between the railway lines as the train moved above him.

As it was a freight car, it was going a bit slow and took a lot of time to stop at the station.

After the train stopped, the boy was safely pulled out from the tracks.

Apurbo Hasan, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon police station, said the student fell on the railway track at the Tejgaon station area in the afternoon and he was rescued without any severe injury.

"He got some bruises on his right leg and took primary treatment at a nearby pharmacy. Locals told him to stay calm and lie down while the train was crossing above him, and pulled him out of the tracks after the train stopped," he added.