Student protests: Govt to bear treatment cost at pvt hospital for injured

IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS

The government has decided to bear the medical bills of those who were injured during the recent protests and are currently undergoing treatment at private hospitals across the country.

A press statement was published by the Health Directorate in this regard today (17 August).

"We're requesting the authorities of private hospitals not to take bills from the victims of the recent movement. The government will bear all the costs," the statement reads.

The statement added that the injured will receive free treatment at government hospitals, saying, "All the expenses will be covered by the government."