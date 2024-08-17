Student protests: Govt to bear treatment cost at pvt hospital for injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

Student protests: Govt to bear treatment cost at pvt hospital for injured

A press statement was published by the Health Directorate in this regard today (17 August).

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 02:57 pm
IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS
IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS

The government has decided to bear the medical bills of those who were injured during the recent protests and are currently undergoing treatment at private hospitals across the country.

A press statement was published by the Health Directorate in this regard today (17 August).

"We're requesting the authorities of private hospitals not to take bills from the victims of the recent movement. The government will bear all the costs," the statement reads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The statement added that the injured will receive free treatment at government hospitals, saying, "All the expenses will be covered by the government."

Top News

Bangladesh / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

1h | Videos
One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

1h | Videos
Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

19h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

20h | Videos