Student movement forms 4-member committee to tackle 'malpractice by fake coordinators'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:27 pm

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has formed a new 4-member convening committee to tackle malpractice by fake coordinators.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the movement, has been appointed as the convener of the new committee, Sarjis Alam, another coordinator, made the announcement at a press conference held at Central Shaheed Minar today (22 October).

The other members of the committee include Arif Sohel as the secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud as the chief organiser, and Umama Fatima as the spokesperson.

Sarzis said, "Many malpractices are happening in the name of fake coordinators across the country. We are working centrally to stop this.

"To take action against those who are involved in such malpractices from within our organisation, we needed to restructure our committee. Moreover, we have many tasks ahead, which need to be implemented across all districts and upazilas," he added.

