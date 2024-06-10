Student loses eyesight after beating, Ctg madrasa teacher arrested

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly beating a 13-year-old student at Tanzinul Mumin Hefzkhana, a madrassa in Barahatia Union of Chattogram's Lohagara Upazila, resulting in permanent damage to the student's right eye.

The arrest was made on Sunday (9 June) evening following a case filed by the victim's mother.

The accused teacher was identified as Md Abdullah, 28, son of the late Bashir Ahmad from Hatkhola Mura, Ward No 4 of Chunti Union.

Rashedul Alam, officer-in-charge of Lohagara police station, confirmed the arrest and said the incident took place around 6am on 26 May, and the victim's mother, Renu Akhter, filed the case on 9 June.

The victim, Abdullah Al Muhit, is a madrassa student and son of Jasim Uddin from Ward No 2 of Barahatia Union.

According to the case documents, Renu Akhter admitted her son to Tanzinul Mumin Hefzkhana Madrasa three months ago. Since then, Md Abdullah has frequently beaten Muhit without reason. Despite Renu Akhter's repeated requests for the teacher to stop, the abuse continued.

On the morning of 26 May, Md Abdullah allegedly beat Muhit with a plastic rack accusing him of sleeping during lessons. This brutal beating resulted in severe injury to Muhit's right eye, causing permanent damage.

In her complaint, Renu Akhter mentioned that the delay in filing the case was due to her son's medical treatments.