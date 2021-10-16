Student killed in Manikganj over PUBG game

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 05:26 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A fourth-grade student was killed Saturday in a feud over PUBG mobile game at Singair Upazila of Manikganj.

The deceased, Raju Ahmed, 14, died at Enam Medical College at Savar.

Raju, hailing from South Sharail, Sayestha Union in Manikganj used to study in a local kindergarten.

Alif,16, son of Raju Qurayshi of the same area, was held for interrogation about the murder.

Singair circle Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rezaul Haque confirmed the news.

"On Thursday evening, Raju and Alif had an argument over PUBG game and game ID. At one point, Alif took Raju on the bank of Kaliganga River and injured him severely with a brick," he added.

Later, locals rescued Raju from the nearby catkin bush after hearing him screaming and rushed to the Enam Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

