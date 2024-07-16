Student killed in Dhaka amid quota reform protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:59 pm

Related News

Student killed in Dhaka amid quota reform protests

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:59 pm
Students clash at Science Lab on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Students clash at Science Lab on 16 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A 25-year-old male was killed after being injured in a clash allegedly between members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and quota reform activists near Dhaka College in the capital.

This afternoon, he was brought to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty doctor declared him dead, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter.

Earlier, at least two people were killed during a clash between quota protesters and activists of BCL and Jubo League in Chattogram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Their bodies have been sent to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the hospital's Director Brigadier General Md Tasleem Uddin confirmed to TBS this afternoon.

At least nine other injured students have also been brought to the hospital, he said, adding that the wounded are being treated at various wards of the hospital.

Meanwhile, CMCH's Emergency Department officials said among the deceased, one is a student, and another is a pedestrian. 

2 killed amid quota protests in Ctg

Before this, a student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University was killed reportedly in a clash between police and quota reform protesters today (16 July).

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 25, a student of the 12th Department of English Department of the university.

Dean of the Management Department of the university Dr Matiur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Moniruzzaman told the media, "A student was killed but we have yet to know how he was killed."

Student in Rangpur killed during clash between police and protesters

A group of students were demonstrating on campus. Then students from nearby education institutions started joining in around 2:30pm, the commissioner said. 

"The protestors suddenly attacked the police stationed nearby, injuring several members and damaging their vehicles. A clash took place as police retaliated," he said. 

"The student's body was covered in shotgun pellet wounds," according to Tuhin Wadud, a teacher of the university.

Abu Sayeed was injured when the police fired shotguns. He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. 

Top News

Quota reform / protest / Dhaka College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

School-college students are also on the streets in solidarity with the quota movement

19m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

Quota reform protest: Students blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

2h | Videos
Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

Why Shakib Khan Megastar?

59m | Videos