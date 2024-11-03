Student coordinator Hasib show-caused over remarks on 'metro rail fire, attack on police'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 07:35 pm

He has been ordered to provide an explanation for his comments within the next three working days

Hasibul Islam. File Photo: Collected
Hasibul Islam. File Photo: Collected

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has issued a show cause notice to one of its coordinators Hasib Al Islam over his remarks during a recent talk show that the July revolution would not have been achieved so easily if "the metro had not been set on fire, or if the police had not been attacked".

The notice, signed by the group's chief organiser Abdul Hannan Masoud, was issued today (3 November), Abu Baker Majumder, coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, confirmed to The Business Standard.

According to the notice, Hasib was reported to have made "objectionable" remarks about the metro rail arson and the police in July in a recent television talk show, generating widespread criticism on social media.

He has been ordered to provide an explanation for his comments within the next three working days.

Hasib made the comments on private television channel DBC's "Projotone Bangladesh" talk show, released on their YouTube channel on 26 October. 

Responding to a question, Hasib had said, "All revolutions in history have taken place outside of the constitution or the law. If the metro had not been set on fire, or if the police had not been attacked, then this revolution would not have been achieved so easily. The fall of fascism could not have been ensured."

show-caused / show cause / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

