Stronger efforts to bring Tarique Rahman, other convicts back to Bangladesh: Law minister

Efforts will be strengthened to bring back all those sentenced by different courts of Bangladesh, including BNP's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The minister made the comment in response to a question from journalists at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria today (26 January).

He is the member of parliament for the Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba-Akhaura) Constituency and is scheduled to attend various programs in Brahmanbaria today and tomorrow.

When asked about the letter of 12 American senators to the Prime Minister to stop the harassment of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, the minister said, "As far as I know from looking at the documents of this case, the trial has been conducted in accordance with the provisions of the law. I won't say more than that. Because whoever is convicted in this case will surely appeal. That's why I don't want to exercise any influence there."

Law Secretary Golam Sarwar, Akhaura Upazila Awami League President Md Ali Chowdhury, General Secretary Takzil Khalifa, and party leaders and activists were present there.

