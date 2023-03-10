Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

A strong nor'wester coupled with hailstorms, monsoon rains and thunderstorms is likely to pass Bangladesh and West Bengal of India between 15 March and 19 March, Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, has forecasted.

"There is a possibility of rainfall in all the districts of the country during the days, while the intensity of nor'wester storm can be the highest in the districts of Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions," he wrote on his Facebook page yesterday.

Districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions are also likely to see rainfalls of 30 to 70 mm.

The risk of lightning is the highest in all districts of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, Kishoreganj of Dhaka division, Brahmanbaria of Chittagong division and Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj of Rajshahi division. At this time, there is a strong possibility that the storm will pass over Dhaka city as well.

When contacted, Mostofa Kamal Polash told The Business Standard that he made the forecast after an in-depth analysis of data from weather forecasting models of North America and Europe.

"Since the probable nor'wester will be the first storm of this season, the amount of rainfalls will remain low but the storm will severely be dusty."

The meteorologist advised farmers to take precautionary measures to avoid losses during the possible storm. "If potato and mustard fields are ready for harvesting, please do harvest by 14 March. Consult local agriculture officers or experts for other crops."

Districts of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions is likely to see the storm from 15 March afternoon to 16 March morning, according to the meteorologist, and Kushtia, Chuadanga, Meherpur of Khulna Division and Chapainawabganj District of Rajshahi Division will face it on 16 March.

"There are high probabilities of frequent lightning and thunderstorms in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions on 17-18 March and in Barisal and Chittagong divisions on 18-19 March."