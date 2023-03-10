Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

Bangladesh

Joynal Abedin Shishir
10 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, made the forecast

Joynal Abedin Shishir
10 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 09:57 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A strong nor'wester coupled with hailstorms, monsoon rains and thunderstorms is likely to pass Bangladesh and West Bengal of India between 15 March and 19 March, Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, has forecasted.

"There is a possibility of rainfall in all the districts of the country during the days, while the intensity of nor'wester storm can be the highest in the districts of Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions," he wrote on his Facebook page yesterday.

Districts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions are also likely to see rainfalls of 30 to 70 mm.

The risk of lightning is the highest in all districts of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, Kishoreganj of Dhaka division, Brahmanbaria of Chittagong division and Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj of Rajshahi division. At this time, there is a strong possibility that the storm will pass over Dhaka city as well.

When contacted, Mostofa Kamal Polash told The Business Standard that he made the forecast after an in-depth analysis of data from weather forecasting models of North America and Europe.

"Since the probable nor'wester will be the first storm of this season, the amount of rainfalls will remain low but the storm will severely be dusty."

The meteorologist advised farmers to take precautionary measures to avoid losses during the possible storm. "If potato and mustard fields are ready for harvesting, please do harvest by 14 March. Consult local agriculture officers or experts for other crops."

Districts of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions is likely to see the storm from 15 March afternoon to 16 March morning, according to the meteorologist, and Kushtia, Chuadanga, Meherpur of Khulna Division and Chapainawabganj District of Rajshahi Division will face it on 16 March.

"There are high probabilities of frequent lightning and thunderstorms in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions on 17-18 March and in Barisal and Chittagong divisions on 18-19 March."

Top News

Nor'wester

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

12h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

12h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

11h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

1h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

2h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

23h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway