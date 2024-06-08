Strong local government is crucial for developing democracy: LGRD minister

Strong local government is a very crucial element for improving democracy in the country, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister M Tazul Islam said today (8 June).

"We are strengthening the local government system to accelerate economic progress in rural areas through boosting democratic processes in the country," he told a seminar at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) organised the seminar titled "Challenges for strengthening local government system and the role of electoral party symbol".

Sayeed Khokon, MP, former Election Commissioner(EC) Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, former EC Commissioner Begum Kabita Khanam, Secretary of SUJAN Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Chairman of Jatiya Nirbachon Parjabekkhon Parishhad JANIPOP Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, representatives of local government bodies and members of civil society, among others, addressed the seminar.

Local Government expert Prof Dr Tofail Ahmed and Principal Director of Democracy International Dr Abdul Alim jointly made a presentation at the seminar while RFED General Secretary Md Humayun Kabir conducted it.

Tazul laid emphasis on financial empowerment for strengthening the local government system, which ultimately will foster overall development at the grassroots level in the country.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said representatives of local government institutions extended their helping hands to handle the pandemic.

Realising the importance of strong local government, the LGRD minister said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached highest priority to strengthening local government bodies through allocating adequate resources to foster socio-economic development in rural parts of Bangladesh.

Sayeed Khokon said, "Strengthening the local government system is an ongoing process . . . local government bodies are getting stronger gradually with implementation of effective initiatives taken by the government."

"We have been able to strengthen local government institutions but more progress of the local government system is needed to uplift the wellbeing of the rural community and stimulate their economic activities," he added.

Sakhawat Hossain said local government bodies must have authorization to work independently for implementation of any programme to expedite overall development process in grassroots levels.

He said lawmakers and local administrations have to play supportive roles in strengthening the local government system for bringing dynamism in all spheres of development.

Kabita Khanam stressed the need for changing the mindset of all particularly political leaders and civil administrations for a strong local government, which is very important for ensuring progress of common people.