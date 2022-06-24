Strong current disrupts Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services, 400 vehicles stranded

Ferry services on the busy Paturia-Daulatdia route have been severely disrupted owing to strong current in the Padma since Friday morning.

The disruption has triggered a serpentine queue of vehicles at Paturia ferry ghat in Manikganj. Since morning, hundreds of vehicles, including 300 trucks, have been waiting at the ferry ghat to cross the river.

Ferries are taking more time to reach their destinations due to the strong river current with the rise of water in the Padma, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's (BIWTC) Aricha sector DGM Sheikh Shah Newaz.

Besides, ferry services on the Shimulia-Kathalbari route are closed, as a result of which vehicles of that route have thronged this ghat. "Some 400 vehicles are stuck in the terminal area on both sides," he said.

A 3-4km tailback of trucks has been created on the highway of the Paturia ghat area, as commuter buses are prioritised to cross the river first, said the BIWTC official.

At present, 18 of 21 ferries are in service on the Paturia-Daulatdia route, he added.