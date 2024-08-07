Passenger movement resumes at Akhaura immigration post

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:23 pm

According to Md Khairul Alam, the officer-in-charge of the Akhaura international immigration check post, the strike was initiated as a response to recent attacks on police stations and the deaths of police officers. 

Passenger movement resumes at Akhaura immigration post

Passenger movement through the Akhaura international immigration check post in Brahmanbaria has resumed after a suspension of over three hours due to a work stoppage by immigration police. 

The disruption began at 9:30am today (7 August) when police officers initiated a strike over various demands, including security assurances. The work stoppage halted the passenger processing for travel to India. 

By 1pm the immigration authorities announced that passenger movement had returned to normal. However, the immigration process for tourist and business visa holders remains suspended until further notice.

"Due to the work stoppage by police members, passenger processing was halted. To address the humanitarian concerns and minimise passenger inconvenience, we have resumed passenger movement from 1pm today. However, only seriously ill medical visa holders are currently allowed to travel to India. Processing for tourist and business visas is still on hold," said Mohammad Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge of the Akhaura international immigration check post. 

Earlier today passenger movement through the Akhaura international immigration check post has come to a standstill due to a strike by immigration police. 

According to Md Khairul Alam, the officer-in-charge of the Akhaura international immigration check post, the strike was initiated as a response to recent attacks on police stations and the deaths of police officers. 

The officers are currently facing heightened security concerns and have decided to go on strike, he added.

Due to this strike, the process of crossing over into India through the Akhaura immigration check post has been suspended, affecting many passengers and causing disruptions in cross-border travel.

 

