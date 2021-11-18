With stricter punishment for false statement, JS passes housing finance bill

The House Building Finance Corporation Bill (Amendment) 2021 was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Thursday, making provision for stricter punishment if anyone takes loans from the corporation by providing false statements.

Another bill was also passed, while two more were raised and sent to the standing committee for scrutiny.

Meanwhile, during the same parliament session, the law minister rejected a plea to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment.

The House Building Finance Corporation Bill (Amendment) 2021 is set to replace the existing Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation Order, 1973.

Under the proposed law, a five-year jail term or Tk5 lakh fine, or both will be given if it can be proven that someone provided falsified statements when taking a loan.

Under the existing law, the punishment is a two-year jail term or Tk2,000 fine or both.

A number of opposition leaders, however, proposed to take public opinion before passing the bill, as there was no provision to punish corrupt corporation officers if they knowingly approved such loans. But Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal allowed it to pass by voice vote.

The bill further said that if anyone uses the name of the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) in any advertisement or prospectus without written permission, they will be sentenced to six months in jail or be fined Tk50,000, or both.

The punishment was a six-month term jail or Tk1,000 fine in the existing order.

According to the new bill, the corporation's authorised capital will be Tk1,000 crore while the paid-up capital will be Tk500 crore.

The bill also mentioned that BHBFC can increase the authorised and paid-up capitals to expand services.

Law minister rejects Khaleda's plea for treatment abroad

On a point-of-order, BNP lawmaker Gulam Mohammad Siraj asked for permission to allow the three-time prime minister of the country to go abroad for treatment.

He also said, "Awami League will be responsible if anything serious happens to Khaleda Zia."

Law Minister Anisul Huq rejected the plea, saying, "She was freed on humanitarian grounds. There is no law by which she can be allowed to go abroad. And I cannot do anything outside of the law."

Tour operators and tour guides bill passed

Parliament passed another bill making registration mandatory for tour operators and guides.

"The Bangladesh Tour Operators and Tour Guides (Registration and Operation) Bill, 2021" was passed, aiming to bring tour operators under the legal framework for ensuring the best services and thus give a boost to the tourism sector. The bill also defined who can be tour operators and tour guides.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote. Currently, there are no guidelines and rules for tour operators in the country.

As per the proposed law, a tour company will have to collect a licence. No company will be allowed to operate tours without registration. If anyone does so, they would be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The proposed law also has a provision for handing over the registration from one tour operator to another in case of death, physical and financial incapability.

It suggested that criminal acts of tour operators be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 aimed at protecting the interest of the tourists.

The activities of tour operators, tour guides, general tour guides, cultural guides, nature guides and trekking guides will now be regulated, according to the legislation.

Another two bills placed

Keeping provision for highest punishment for museum-related crimes -- 10-year jail term and Tk10 lakh fine, or both -- the "Bangladesh National Museum Bill, 2021" was placed in Parliament.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid placed the bill in the House to make the country's museums more dynamic and vibrant. It was sent to the respective standing committee for further scrutiny. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

Besides, aiming to establish another university for advancing science and technology-based education in the country, the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Pirojpur Bill 2021" was placed in Parliament.

Education Minister Dipu Moni placed the bill and it was sent to the respective standing committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within one month.