Strict restrictions to be reimposed from 23 July

After an eight-day relaxation, the government will reimpose nationwide strict restrictions from 23 July.

Surath Kumar Sarker, Chief Information Officer at PID, made the disclosure today.

The government on Monday decided to relax the ongoing strict restrictions from 15 July ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. It may allow public transport and reopening of markets during the relaxation period till 22 July, according to a source in cabinet division.

The Cabinet Division will issue a gazette notification regarding the restrictions on Tuesday, the PID officer added.

Bangladesh today reported the highest ever 13,768 Covid-19 cases and 220 more deaths in a span of 24 hours.