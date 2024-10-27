Strict monitoring on polythene shopping bags begins 1 Nov: Rizwana

Bangladesh

BSS
27 October, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 04:32 pm

Related News

Strict monitoring on polythene shopping bags begins 1 Nov: Rizwana

She said if people stop using plastic bags, its production will decline

BSS
27 October, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 04:32 pm
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan attended a views exchange meeting held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute today (27 October). Photo: BSS
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan attended a views exchange meeting held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute today (27 October). Photo: BSS

The government will begin strict monitoring against the use of polythene shopping bags from 1 November, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (27 October). 

During a meeting held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Rizwana warned that actions would be taken against polythene shopping bag manufacturers, while legal actions would be taken against supermarkets providing polythene bags to their customers.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the 2010 Mandatory Jute Packaging Act and encouraged the public to use jute bags as an alternative to plastic bags.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking as the chief guest, Rizwana said if people stop using plastic bags, its production will decline. 

"Public awareness is crucial, and if any negligence is found, action will be taken," she said, adding that initiatives would be taken to help people understand the harmful impacts of plastic bags so that they voluntarily avoid the use of polythene bags.

At the meeting, Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain emphasised the importance of expanding the use of jute bags.

He assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure adequate supply of jute bags, and raw jute exports would be halted if needed.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rauf, Director General of the Department of Jute Zinat Ara and representatives from various business associations were present.
 

Top News

polythene / Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

1h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos