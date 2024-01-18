Strict action would be taken against hoarders: State Minister for Commerce

The government will take strict action against people who hoard essential items during the month of Ramadan, said State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu.

"Government will provide all kinds of support to those who do honest business. However, the government will not back down to take strict action against those who hoard," the state minister said inaugurating the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's (TCB) product sales programme for January at the capital's Mohammadpur area on Thursday (18 January).

Ahsanul Islam Titu said that there has been instability in the rice market for a few days.

"Initiatives will be taken to coordinate the entire supply chain from producers to retailers to control the rice market. Any disruption in this supply system will be addressed," the state minister added.

He said the process will be facilitated through various policies and market management so that the product can be easily delivered from the producers to the consumer.

Titu said that there will be no problem in the distribution of TCB's products till Ramadan.

"For now, oil, lentils and rice will be sold. Dates and chickpeas will be added during Ramadan. At the same time, the monitoring system will be strengthened to ensure that there is no disruption in the distribution of TCB products," he added.

He said that apart from the one crore families who are currently getting the products, work is going on to sell TCB products to garment workers and working people.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, said that due to the global war, there is a disruption in import and export.

"It has little effect in the country. However, work is also underway on how to further cooperate in market regulation," he added.

TCB Chairman Brigadier General Ariful Hasan said, "Smart cards will be given to people. Already 2 million smart cards have been produced. They are also being distributed."

"Along with oil, lentils and rice, chickpeas and dates will be sold across the country and in Dhaka during Ramadan," added.