Strict action against those inciting violence: Liberation War Affairs minister

If any political party tries to create chaos by using illegal weapons, religious incitement, or sabotage ahead of the national elections, the law enforcement agencies will take strict action against them, said Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Law and Order Related Committee of the Cabinet, said the minister, following the meeting at the home ministry on Wednesday (18 October).

The Liberation War Affairs minister said some political parties are showing a tendency of creating chaos through illegal arms supply, religious incitement and sabotage. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take necessary measures so that no one can create such chaos.

"Besides, a committee headed by the senior secretary of the public security division has been formed. This committee will coordinate with all forces to prevent all forms of sabotage," he added.

In response to a question, the minister said that in a democratic state, every party will carry out its programme. If any programme is taken to disrupt public life, if law and order deteriorates, it will be resisted, he added.

"Cybercrime is increasing and rumours are being spread online. The relevant agencies of the state have been asked to respond and highlight the truth," he said.

The minister said the Election Commission has said it would announce the election schedule by the middle of November. All law enforcement agencies have been directed to take necessary measures to ensure that citizens can exercise their fundamental right to vote in a normal environment.