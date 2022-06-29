Strengthen and decentralise IMED: CPD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:07 pm

Related News

Strengthen and decentralise IMED: CPD

The Centre for Policy also recommended introducing monitoring and evaluation cells in all of the ministries and divisions

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:07 pm
Strengthen and decentralise IMED: CPD

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), under the Ministry of Planning, needs to be decentralised and strengthened in terms of human resources and equipment to ensure the proper implementation of the infrastructure projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), said the Centre for Policy (CPD). 

The recommendation came from a dialogue titled "Public Infrastructure Projects in Bangladesh: Ensuring Good Value for Money" arranged by the CPD in partnership with The Asia Foundation at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 June).

CPD Distinguished Fellow Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman presented the keynote speech at the event and recommended decentralising the IMED at the divisional level.

"Physical, social, digital infrastructure will play a critically important role as Bangladesh prepares for graduation, addressing the challenges of dual graduation – middle income and graduation from the LDC Group," Dr Mustafizur Rahman said. 

Investment in infrastructure projects leads to enhanced productivity, higher competitiveness, reduced transportation costs, access to greater social services, and closer integration with regional and global markets, he added

He also said that Bangladesh requires an additional $928.48 billion to meet the SDGs, while more than 73% of the additional resources are required for developing infrastructure.

"Tk1 additional public investment attracts a Tk4 investment from the private sector. But the phase of infrastructure projects implementation fails to meet the challenges," he added. 

Quoting the Global Competitiveness Index 2019, Dr Mustafizur Rahman said that Bangladesh ranked 114 out of 141 countries in the world and at the bottom position out of five South Asian countries.

A total of 1,243 projects of the ADP are being implemented for 4.6 years on average while 258 projects for more than six years. 39 projects of the ADP are going on for 10-15 years, the CPD said. 

"Bangladesh lags behind in the global context in terms of infrastructure due to lower implementation of infrastructure projects," Dr Mustafiz said adding that the country achieved 2.39 points out of 5 regards the infrastructure pillar of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI), while India scored 2.91 and Vietnam 3.01; Bangladesh's score ranged 2.11 points to 2.24 points for the last two decades.

Project revision is becoming ingrained in Bangladesh's development practice, he said and added, that some are justified, but many are not.

The ADP of the next fiscal year contains 291 projects revised once, while 64 projects were revised twice, 12 thrice, and 2 have been revised four times, the CPD said, adding, that a total of 31 projects have been revised by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in FY2021-22, which amounts to Tk29,471 crore - equivalent to building another Padma Bridge.

Dr Mustafiz urged the government to engage the stakeholders and the tentative beneficiaries of any project in the stage of preparation and implementation to ensure the best return from the project. He also recommended strengthening citizens' engagement in monitoring and evaluation.

He highlighted strengthening IMED's institutional capacity to enable it to deliver mandated support; about 123 posts out of 338 remain vacant in the IMED and recommended enhancing human resources.

"Put in place a dedicated laboratory for testing quality of construction works in the IMED," he said, recommending introducing monitoring and evaluation cells in all of the ministries and divisions.

Economy / Top News

Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) / Planning Ministry / CPD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

27m | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

3h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

5h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

5h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

17h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture