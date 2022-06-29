Strengthen and decentralise IMED: CPD

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), under the Ministry of Planning, needs to be decentralised and strengthened in terms of human resources and equipment to ensure the proper implementation of the infrastructure projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), said the Centre for Policy (CPD).

The recommendation came from a dialogue titled "Public Infrastructure Projects in Bangladesh: Ensuring Good Value for Money" arranged by the CPD in partnership with The Asia Foundation at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (29 June).

CPD Distinguished Fellow Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman presented the keynote speech at the event and recommended decentralising the IMED at the divisional level.

"Physical, social, digital infrastructure will play a critically important role as Bangladesh prepares for graduation, addressing the challenges of dual graduation – middle income and graduation from the LDC Group," Dr Mustafizur Rahman said.

Investment in infrastructure projects leads to enhanced productivity, higher competitiveness, reduced transportation costs, access to greater social services, and closer integration with regional and global markets, he added

He also said that Bangladesh requires an additional $928.48 billion to meet the SDGs, while more than 73% of the additional resources are required for developing infrastructure.

"Tk1 additional public investment attracts a Tk4 investment from the private sector. But the phase of infrastructure projects implementation fails to meet the challenges," he added.

Quoting the Global Competitiveness Index 2019, Dr Mustafizur Rahman said that Bangladesh ranked 114 out of 141 countries in the world and at the bottom position out of five South Asian countries.

A total of 1,243 projects of the ADP are being implemented for 4.6 years on average while 258 projects for more than six years. 39 projects of the ADP are going on for 10-15 years, the CPD said.

"Bangladesh lags behind in the global context in terms of infrastructure due to lower implementation of infrastructure projects," Dr Mustafiz said adding that the country achieved 2.39 points out of 5 regards the infrastructure pillar of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI), while India scored 2.91 and Vietnam 3.01; Bangladesh's score ranged 2.11 points to 2.24 points for the last two decades.

Project revision is becoming ingrained in Bangladesh's development practice, he said and added, that some are justified, but many are not.

The ADP of the next fiscal year contains 291 projects revised once, while 64 projects were revised twice, 12 thrice, and 2 have been revised four times, the CPD said, adding, that a total of 31 projects have been revised by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in FY2021-22, which amounts to Tk29,471 crore - equivalent to building another Padma Bridge.

Dr Mustafiz urged the government to engage the stakeholders and the tentative beneficiaries of any project in the stage of preparation and implementation to ensure the best return from the project. He also recommended strengthening citizens' engagement in monitoring and evaluation.

He highlighted strengthening IMED's institutional capacity to enable it to deliver mandated support; about 123 posts out of 338 remain vacant in the IMED and recommended enhancing human resources.

"Put in place a dedicated laboratory for testing quality of construction works in the IMED," he said, recommending introducing monitoring and evaluation cells in all of the ministries and divisions.