Install PCR test facilities at airports without delay: Probashi Kallyan Parishad

Bangladesh Probashi Kallyan Parishad has called for immediate installation of rapid PCR Covid-19 test facilities at all international airports in the country to help stranded UAE-returnee migrant workers get back to their workplaces.

At a press conference held at National Press Club on Monday, the organisation claimed around 50,000 UAE-returnee migrants are now stranded in Bangladesh being unable to meet the travel requirements set by the gulf country for inbound passengers.

One of the conditions set for passengers flying to Dubai stipulates those from Bangladesh must show a negative result of a rapid PCR test conducted at the airport within six hours before their departure.

Bangladesh Probashi Kallyan Parishad Chairman Ahmed Riaz said, "We, around 40-50 thousand stranded returnees from UAE cannot return to work due to the absence of rapid PCR machines at airports. The prime minister on 6 September directed the authorities to set up PCR machines at three international airports within three or four days but the directive is yet to be implemented."

"National airline of the UAE, Emirates Air and Etihad Airlines decided to resume flights from Bangladesh but the flights may suspend again due to the absence of rapid PCR labs at our airports," he added.

He also urged the government to hold a bilateral talk between UAE and Bangladesh for the return of the stranded expatriates to the gulf state.

Emirates recently said they would not allow passengers from Bangladesh to board the UAE-bound flights as there were no RT-PCR testing facilities at airports.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on 6 September announced to set up RT-PCR testing booths at the country's three airports — Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet— soon so that international passengers could take the Covid-19 test four to six hours before their flights.

This came as some countries, including the UAE, had imposed the condition that travellers would have to submit Covid-19 PCR test results four to eight hours prior to their scheduled flights.

But, no government official concerned could exactly say when the testing facilities would be set up.

DGHS Spokesperson Professor Dr Robed Amin recently told The Business Standard the biomedical committee had held a meeting to set up PCR labs at airports and preparations were almost complete.

"I cannot say any exact date, but the testing facilities will soon be installed at airports, and testing will then begin. Tests will be done under government management," he said.