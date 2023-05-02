Stranded Bangladeshis start journey from Sudan to Saudi Arabia: Shahriar Alam

A number of Bangladeshis started their journey on Tuesday from Khartoum on their way to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah as per the arrangement for their evacuation made by the Bangladesh Embassy in Sudan, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

They made their way at 1:00pm for Port Sudan by 11 buses, Shahriar Alam told The Business Standard.

The government arranged for the safe return of all stranded Bangladeshi citizens from Sudan through Jeddah, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Shahriar Alam said out of an estimated 1,500 Bangladeshi citizens residing in Sudan, 700 completed their registration for evacuation.

From Port Sudan, the evacuees will be brought back home on several flights of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The Bangladeshi nationals are likely to reach Jeddah by 3 or 4 May.

The state minister also said the evacuees would be given essential food supplies and some cash upon their arrival in Port Sudan so that they do not encounter any difficulties as they reach Jeddah.

Among the registered Bangladeshis opting for evacuation, there are a number of women and children.