Stranded Bangladeshi sailors in Ukraine being taken to Romania

Twenty-eight sailors of Bangladeshi ship Banglar Samriddhi, stranded in Ukraine, are being taken to Romania via Moldova.

"The sailors were in the bunker after getting off the vessel yesterday. They are now being taken to Moldova in collaboration with the Polish Embassy in Bangladesh and the Port Authority of Ukraine," said Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Deputy General Manager (chartering, planning) Captain Md Mujibur Rahman on Friday (4 March).

From Moldova, the sailors will be taken to Romania and brought back to Bangladesh from there, he told The Business Standard.

"However, to ensure their safety, the current location of the sailors cannot be disclosed," added Capt Mujibur.

Earlier on Thursday, the stranded sailors were rescued from the missile-damaged ship.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' was attacked in Ukraine's Olivia port on Wednesday.

An engineer named Hadisur Rahman (32) was killed and three others were injured in the attack.

Capt Mujibur Rahman further said Banglar Samriddhi is currently under the supervision of the Ukraine Port Authority.

"Once the sailors are rescued, they will think about how to recover the ship," said the DGM.

The ship belonging to Bangladesh Shipping Corporation reached the outer harbour (Dnipro-Bagh estuary) of Ukraine on 22 February, a day before the Russian attack in Ukraine.

It was supposed to carry ceramic raw clay from Ukraine to Italy's port of Ravenna.