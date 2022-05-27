Storm ravages houses, establishments on Satkhira coast

A sudden storm in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila has destroyed 19 mud houses.

It hit the Ishwaripur union near the coast on Friday (27 May) afternoon.

Mominur Rahman, a resident of Khagraghat, said that the storm started at 2:45pm on Friday afternoon, which destroyed 15-20 mud houses, chicken coops, and clubhouses even before the locals could grasp what was going on.

GM Shukur Ali, chairman of Ishwaripur union parishad, told The Business Standard that the storm destroyed three houses in Ishwaripur village, six in Khagraghat village and 10 in Gomantali village.

"The cyclone lasted about 20 minutes, with heavy rains for a quarter of an hour. Suddenly, 19 families became homeless due to this storm," he added.

Shyamnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Akter Hossain said the storm hit randomly and only passed over that area.

"The Upazila Project Implementation Officer has already been sent to the affected areas. He is preparing a list of casualties. The government will provide assistance to the affected people," he informed.