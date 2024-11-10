Store employee among 4 arrested over theft of 59 bhori gold

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested four individuals over alleged theft of 59 bhori gold from a jewellery store named 'Asif Jewelers' in the capital's Mouchak Market.

The arrestees are Himel Mia, 20, Farzana Akhtar Iti, 27, her husband Mashfiq Alam, 28, and her father Abdul Jabbar, 70. Himel is an employee of the store.

A total Tk5 lakh and 52 bhori gold was recovered from their possessions, Deputy Inspector General SN Mohammad Nazrul Islam, told a press conference at CID headquarters in Dhaka today (10 November).

Quoting the shop's owner Alim Uddin, the DIG said, "Himel had been working in the shop for the last four years. In the beginning he was a shop cleaner. A few years ago he was hired as a salesman.

"Like every other day, Himmel went to the factory on 30 October to fetch gold. Himel did not return to the shop after taking a few bars of gold, amounting to 59 bhori. The shop owner later filed a case with Ramna Police Station."

DIG Nazrul said Iti and her husband were directly involved in the gold theft.