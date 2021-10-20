‘Stop those carrying out terrorist activities in the name of religion,’ says Shahjahan Khan

Bangladesh Awami League Presidium Member and former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan has called for resisting those who carry out terrorist activities in the name of religion.

Shahjahan Khan said, "Nowhere in Islam is it permissible to commit terrorism. Rather, Islam, to its core, is always against terrorism."

"Those who conduct terrorism in the name of religion must be stopped," stated Shahjahan Khan.

He made the statement while addressing a discussion organized by Reezvia Darbar Sharif on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi held at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

Shahjahan Khan said, "I strongly condemn the act of defamation of the Quran that took place near a puja mandap. This incident will hurt any Muslim's religious sentiment and enrage them."

"But burning down homes of Hindu localities and temples is not the way to protest such acts. The way to protest and prevent such activities in the future is to identify the perpetrators and give them exemplary punishment," he added.

Vice President of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Badrul Amin Reezvi Sunni Al Qaderi, Convener of National Sunni Federation Zakir Hossain, Dhaka Metropolitan President Reezvi Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan along with other followers of the Reezvia Darbar Sharif and activists of Bangladesh Awami League were present during the program.