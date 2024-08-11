Policemen not reporting for duty by Thursday will be considered unwilling to work: Home affairs advisor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 04:35 pm

Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, the Ministry of Home Affairs adviser talks to media. Screengrab from video
Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, the Ministry of Home Affairs adviser talks to media. Screengrab from video

The government will consider any policemen not reporting for duty within the upcoming Thursday as unwilling continue working, said Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, advisor for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat today (11 August), he also said everything that has happened in recent days will be subject to an investigation.

"The judiciary will adjudicate based on the investigation," he said.

"There is no need for anyone to be afraid. No innocent person will be harmed in any way," he added. 

Addressing the public, he said, "Do not assault the police. You surely understand the necessity of the police.

"Whether it is the occurrence of robberies or the fear of them, please try to understand the need for the police," he added.

The Home Affairs Advisor also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in extortion. 

He said he had already discussed this matter with the Army chief.

"A political party linked to Bangabandhu and the history of the independence struggle is now in disarray, fleeing. The country is in a critical situation now, and you are taking advantage of it," he added. 

"This needs to stop. I have received reports of extortion in Karwan Bazar and attempts to take over a bank by firing inside it. This cannot continue," the home affairs adviser said. 

"I do what I say," he said, mentioning that he served in the army. 

Addressing the public, Sakhawat Hossain said, "Do not give in to extortion. If someone asks for money, hold them."

