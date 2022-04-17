Stop DJ party at educational institutions in the name of Rag Day: HC  

The High Court on Sunday ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary steps within 30 days to stop DJ party, dance, bullying and obscenity at educational institutions in the name of Rag Day.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by a lawyer.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the inaction of the authorities concerned in stopping DJ party, dance, bullying and obscenity at the educational institutions in the name of Rag Day should not be declared illegal.

Secretaries to the Education Ministry, Information Ministry, Cultural Affairs Ministry, University Grants Commission chairman, vice-chancellors of Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Jahangirnagar University, Khulna University and Barishal University, inspector general of police, director general of the Department of Secondary and High Secondary Education have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.

On 7 April, Advocate Mohamamd Quamrul Hasan filed the writ petition.

According to the writ petition, it has been noticed recently that some educational institutions organise DJ party in the name of 'Rag Day' and the images and video footages of those parties go viral on social networking sites.

The teachers were supposed to guide students to build their lives with moral values but under the patronage of the educational institution such immoral activates are going on. So, it is needed to stop these activities to save the next generation from this bad culture, it said.